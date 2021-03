(WXYZ) — The Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team has made it to another Elite 8, looking to get to another Final Four as they take on UCLA on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines dominated Florida State on Sunday en route to a 76-58 win, while the No. 11 UCLA Bruins upset No. 2 Alabama in overtime to make it to the Elite 8.

The game tips off late, at 9:57 p.m., and you can watch it on TBS or in the March Madness app.

If Michigan wins, they'll take on Gonzaga vs. USC, who play at 7:15 p.m.