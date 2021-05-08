Watch
Michigan tops Louisville, advances to NCAA women's field hockey championship

Katie Anderson scored a sixth-round shootout goal to help Michigan beat Louisville and advance to the NCAA women's field hockey national championship.
Posted at 8:58 PM, May 07, 2021
(WXYZ) -- Katie Anderson scored in the sixth round of a shootout and Michigan beat Louisville 2-1 on Friday to advance to the NCAA women's field hockey championship.

Anouk Veen scored for the Wolverines in the third quarter, her fourth goal of the season.

The Wolverines (15-2) advance to face top-seeded North Carolina (18-1) in the championship game on Sunday night (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU.)

Michigan's last title game appearance was 2001, the same year it won its lone national championship.

