Michigan teams miss out on 2021 MAC men's basketball tournament

Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, and Western Michigan are among the four teams who did not qualify for the 2021 MAC men's basketball tournament.

Last-place Northern Illinois also did not qualify.

The conference adopted an eight-team format for its men's and women's basketball tournament this year, with all games in Cleveland. Past tournaments included all 12 teams participating, with the top four receiving first-round byes to Cleveland and the remaining eight starting with first round games at campus sites.

Even if a team must opt out prior to the start of the tournament due to COVID-19 concerns, a replacement team will not be selected, per conference protocol.

2021 MAC Men’s Basketball Tournament

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Thursday, March 11

Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 1 Toledo vs. No. 8 Ball State, 11:00 a.m. ET (ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 4 Kent State vs. No. 5 Ohio, Time TBA* (ESPN+)

Game 3: No. 2 Buffalo vs. No. 7 Miami, Time TBA* (ESPN+)

Game 4: No. 3 Akron vs. No. 6 Bowling Green, Time TBA* (ESPN+)

Friday, March 12

Semifinals

Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 5:00 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

Game 6: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, Time TBA* (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, March 13

Championship

Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

*Minimum 30 minutes between completion of prior game in the session