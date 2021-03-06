Menu

Michigan teams miss out on 2021 MAC men's basketball tournament

Tony Dejak/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, images of Kobe Bryant are displayed as fans enter Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for an NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New Orleans Pelicans in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland
Posted at 8:34 AM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 08:34:43-05

Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, and Western Michigan are among the four teams who did not qualify for the 2021 MAC men's basketball tournament.

Last-place Northern Illinois also did not qualify.

The conference adopted an eight-team format for its men's and women's basketball tournament this year, with all games in Cleveland. Past tournaments included all 12 teams participating, with the top four receiving first-round byes to Cleveland and the remaining eight starting with first round games at campus sites.

Even if a team must opt out prior to the start of the tournament due to COVID-19 concerns, a replacement team will not be selected, per conference protocol.

2021 MAC Men’s Basketball Tournament
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Thursday, March 11
Quarterfinals
Game 1: No. 1 Toledo vs. No. 8 Ball State, 11:00 a.m. ET (ESPN+)
Game 2: No. 4 Kent State vs. No. 5 Ohio, Time TBA* (ESPN+)
Game 3: No. 2 Buffalo vs. No. 7 Miami, Time TBA* (ESPN+)
Game 4: No. 3 Akron vs. No. 6 Bowling Green, Time TBA* (ESPN+)

Friday, March 12
Semifinals
Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 5:00 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)
Game 6: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, Time TBA* (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, March 13
Championship
Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

*Minimum 30 minutes between completion of prior game in the session

