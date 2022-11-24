Michigan State men's basketball looks to keep the hot streak alive

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State's men's basketball team has been red hot to start the season. After

beginning the year unranked, Michigan State now ranks in the top 15 at number 12 in the

country. The competition is only getting harder. Michigan State is traveling to play in the Phil Knight

invitational in Portland, Oregon to play number 18 ranked Alabama in the first round

on thanksgiving day.

Head coach Tom Izzo knows Alabama presents a completely different challenge than their previous opponents.

Tom Izzo: “When you see a Gonzaga and you see a Kentucky and then you see Villanova, this team (Alabama) is different than all those teams, by a long shot. and yet will give us another good indication of where we are and what we need to get better at.”

Michigan State enters the game with a 3-1 record having defeated Northern Arizona, Kentucky and Villanova. the spartans’ only loss was a 1-point defeat to Gonzaga. Michigan State is a team that comes together. the chemistry they are showing is getting results.

Joey Hauser is leading the way offensively with 14 points per a game.

Michigan State looks to keep the hot streak alive and has a chance to beat a ranked opponent for the second time this season.

