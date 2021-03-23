Menu

Michigan gets hot, beats LSU to advance to Sweet 16

AJ Mast/AP
Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) celebrates during the second half of a second-round game against LSU in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium Monday, March 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
The Big Ten has life in the Sweet 16, and Michigan is leading the charge.

The Wolverines used a hot second half run to beat LSU, 86-78 on Monday night.

Eli Brooks was 5-for-9 from three-point range to lead the Wolverines with 121 points. Cameron Thomas poured in 30 points for the Tigers.

The No. 1 seed Michigan led No. 8 LSU 43-42 at halftime. The Tigers took the lead at multiple points in the second half, but Michigan showed the ability to close out opponents it used all season.

Franz Wagner had 15 points and Hunter Dickinson had 12 points in the win.

