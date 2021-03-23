Michigan gets hot, beats LSU to advance to Sweet 16

The Big Ten has life in the Sweet 16, and Michigan is leading the charge.

The Wolverines used a hot second half run to beat LSU, 86-78 on Monday night.

Eli Brooks was 5-for-9 from three-point range to lead the Wolverines with 121 points. Cameron Thomas poured in 30 points for the Tigers.

The No. 1 seed Michigan led No. 8 LSU 43-42 at halftime. The Tigers took the lead at multiple points in the second half, but Michigan showed the ability to close out opponents it used all season.

Franz Wagner had 15 points and Hunter Dickinson had 12 points in the win.