Michigan edges Washington, advances to NCAA regional final

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
In this file photo from Sunday, March 14, 2021, Michigan's Taylor Bump (13) throws before an NCAA college softball game against Wisconsin in Leesburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Posted at 9:13 PM, May 22, 2021
Lou Allan and Taylor Bump hit back-to-back home runs, Alex Storako threw 13 strikeouts and Michigan beat Washington 2-1 Saturday to advance the NCAA regional final.

Bump's home run was her team-leading 12th of the season.

The Wolverines (38-6) face the survivor of Saturday night's elimination games in Sunday's regional final. The regional winner advances to Super Regionals.

