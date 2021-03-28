Michigan downs Florida State, advances to NCAA Elite Eight

Hunter Dickinson and Brandon Johns Jr. each scored 14 points and top-seeded Michigan beat fourth-seeded Florida State 76-58 Sunday in the NCAA Tournament's East Region semifinals.

Franz Wagner added 13 points and Chaundee Brown scored 12 for the Wolverines.

The matchup featured Michigan head coach Juwan Howard facing his friend and mentor, Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton.

During the game, CBS reported Isaiah Livers is not expected to return for the remainder of the tournament.

UP NEXT: The Wolverines face either second-seeded Alabama or 11th-seeded UCLA in the East Region final Tuesday night.