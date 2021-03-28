Menu

Michigan downs Florida State, advances to NCAA Elite Eight

Darron Cummings/AP
Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) celebrates with teammates center Hunter Dickinson (1) and forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) after making a basket during the first half of a Sweet 16 game against Florida State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 7:47 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 19:47:22-04

Hunter Dickinson and Brandon Johns Jr. each scored 14 points and top-seeded Michigan beat fourth-seeded Florida State 76-58 Sunday in the NCAA Tournament's East Region semifinals.

Franz Wagner added 13 points and Chaundee Brown scored 12 for the Wolverines.

The matchup featured Michigan head coach Juwan Howard facing his friend and mentor, Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton.

During the game, CBS reported Isaiah Livers is not expected to return for the remainder of the tournament.

UP NEXT: The Wolverines face either second-seeded Alabama or 11th-seeded UCLA in the East Region final Tuesday night.

