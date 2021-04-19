Michigan celebrates women's gymnastics national championship

The Michigan women's gymnastics team returned home to Ann Arbor on Sunday to celebrate its first NCAA national championship title.

The Wolverines scored a program-record 198.2500 to beat Oklahoma, Utah, and Florida at Saturday's national final in Fort Worth, Texas.

"I woke up this morning and the first thing I had to think was 'that was not a dream, right,'" head coach Bev Plocki told the crowd gathered outside the team's training center. "It really did happen? And it did, so I was happy."

"After our competition, I went to my phone and I already had over 350 text messages. I'm trying hard to answer them, but they keep pouring in. So if I have not responded to a text message yet, please give me a chance."