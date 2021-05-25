Michigan Athletics transitioning to mobile-only tickets starting this fall

(WXYZ) — The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced it is going to contactless mobile tickets starting this fall.

Event tickets will go to purchasers through digital wallets on smartphone devices for all UM sports, and print-at-home tickets will be discontinued.

Mobile tickets will apply to all sports except football, where returning season ticket purchasers can have the option to receive printed tickets.

The university is also creating a Michigan Athletics app where fans can access their mobile tickets.