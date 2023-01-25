Mel Tucker names Diron Reynolds as the MSU football defensive line coach

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University's head football coach Mel Tucker has named Diron Reynolds as the teams new defensive line coach.

Reynolds, who has 25 years of coaching experience in the NFL and Power 5 levels, has spent the previous seven seasons as the defensive line coach at Stanford University. He coached for multiple championship teams, one of which included the Indianapolis Colts. Reynolds has worked with All-Americans, NFL Draft picks and All-Pro players.

“I’ve known Diron Reynolds for more than 15 years – he’s one of the best coaches in the business,” said Tucker in a press statement. “He has an impressive pedigree having worked for some of the top coaches in all of football, including Tony Dungy, Leslie Frazier, David Shaw and Jim Caldwell, and has coached in both the Super Bowl and College Football Playoff. He also has developed players at the highest level, from mentoring future NFL Draft picks to working daily with Pro Bowlers in the NFL. Diron is a family man with great character who will be relentless in leading and motivating our players on and off the field. I’m thrilled about this hire and can’t wait to start working with him.”

To view the full press release and Reynold's coaching experience, click here.

Want to learn more about what's happening in sports? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook