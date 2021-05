Meghan Beaubien threw 12 strikeouts in her seventh career no-hitter and Michigan opened NCAA Regional play with a 2-0 win over Seattle on Friday night.

Lexie Blair scored on a wild pitch to put Michigan on the board in the third inning.

Taylor Bump hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, her team-leading 11th home run of the season.

UP NEXT: The Wolverines (37-6) face the Portland State-Washington winner Saturday night.