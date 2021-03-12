Menu

MAC signs extension to keep postseason tourneys in Cleveland

Tony Dejak/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, images of Kobe Bryant are displayed as fans enter Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for an NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New Orleans Pelicans in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland
Posted at 6:46 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 18:46:43-05

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Mid-American Conference will play its men’s and women’s tournaments at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse through 2030.

The conference announced a seven-year contract extension on Friday in advance of the men’s semifinals. The current agreement expires in 2023.

Cleveland has hosted the men’s tournament since 2000 and the women’s since 2001.

“This seven-year contract extension provides our student-athletes and our fans the finest basketball facility in the country,” MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said. “Throughout the long history of the Mid-American Conference, there have been exciting and tremendous tournament games.

“Over the past 21 years the Conference has built a tradition of “coming to Cleveland.” This is a destination that keeps getting better and better.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
