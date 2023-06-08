Watch Now
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Big Ten unveils football scheduling for after USC, UCLA join in 2024, including protected rivalries

Michigan/Ohio State, Michigan/Michigan State rivalries will continue yearly
Reports: Big Ten postpones 2020 football season
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Reports: Big Ten postpones 2020 football season
Posted at 5:22 PM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 17:22:45-04

(WXYZ) — The Big Ten Conference has unveiled how it will handle football scheduling once the University of California, Los Angeles, and the University of Southern California join in 2024.

USC and UCLA will begin play in the Big Ten in 2024. It will be the first season with 16 teams in the conference and no divisional format.

Today's announcement included which teams will meet during that year at the next. Launching under what is being called the Flex Protect Plus model, which features a combination of protected opponents and rotating opponents. Not every school has a protected opponent.

Under the schedule, each team will play nine intraconference games per season, with the teams playing every other conference opponent at lease twice - once at home and once away - in a given four-year period.

The conference schedule will include 11 protected matchups that will be played annually and feature a combination of historic and geographic rivalries, as well as trophy games. These protected matchups are Illinois-Northwestern, Illinois-Purdue, Indiana-Purdue, Iowa-Minnesota, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Maryland-Rutgers, Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, and UCLA-USC.

The other two-play opponents for each member institution will change every two years.

Seasons will continue to conclude with the Big Ten Football Championship Game, which will feature the top two teams in the overall conference standing at the end of the regular season. The winner will be named Big Ten Champion.

The game dates for the 2024 football schedule will be announced later this year.

You can check all of the matchups on the Big 10 website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.