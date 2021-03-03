Menu

Big Ten confirms winning percentage to determine title

Nick Wass/AP
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Juwan Howard Michigan Maryland Basketball
Posted at 8:06 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 20:06:48-05

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The Big Ten confirmed Tuesday that its regular-season basketball championship will be determined based on winning percentage.

Michigan, at 13-1 in conference play, is the current leader on the men’s side. Second-place Illinois, which is 14-4, played at Michigan on Tuesday night.

The clarification from a league spokesman was needed because Michigan is on track to play just 17 conference games, while Illinois is set to play the full 20. Assuming no more changes to the schedule, Michigan can wrap up the league’s top winning percentage by winning one of its final three games.

The race was closer on the women’s side. Maryland is 15-1 and Indiana is 14-2.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
