College president resigns amid sex abuse fallout

San Jose State University's president says she would be resigning amid allegations of sexual harassment involving the university's former director of sports medicine.

According to the Associated Press, Mary Papazian submitted her resignation after the Justice Department ordered the university to pay 13 female student-athletes $1.6 million after their complaints about being sexually assaulted were mishandled.

In a statement, Papazian, who has served as president since 2016, said she would step down on Dec. 20.

The AP reported that federal prosecutors found that beginning in 2009, the female student-athletes reported they were being sexually harassed and assaulted by former Director of Sports Medicine Scott Shaw.

Shaw resigned last year and has denied any wrongdoing.