Watch
Sports

Actions

College GameDay in East Lansing: Mel Tucker, Tom Izzo to appear on-set

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Michael Shroyer
College GameDay to kick off 2018 season at Michigan vs. Notre Dame game
Posted at 11:32 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 11:32:41-04

(WXYZ) — When College GameDay kicks off on Saturday before Michigan State hosts Michigan, two Spartans coaches will join the ESPN crew.

Mel Tucker and Tom Izzo will be on-set with the GameDay team, ESPN announced.

The popular college football program is in East Lansing for the first time since 2015.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!