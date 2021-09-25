Watch
The 'Lasso Way' at Michigan: Jim Harbaugh loves Jason Sudeikis-led 'Ted Lasso'

Jim Harbaugh loves Ted Lasso, and the 'Lasso Way' made its way to Michigan football, Harbaugh told WXYZ's Brad Galli
Posted at 12:05 PM, Sep 25, 2021
The 'Lasso Way' is alive at Schembechler Hall.

Jim Harbaugh is a fan of the hit AppleTV+ comedy, 'Ted Lasso,' telling WXYZ's Brad Galli this week it's his favorite show on TV.

"It’s absolutely the best show on TV,” he said. “It’s right up there with — I’d put it up there with 'The Rockford Files.' It’s that good. It’s the best show."

'Ted Lasso' cleaned up awards for its debut season, recently racking up win after win at the Emmys.

Harbaugh said he watches the show two to three times at a time. He also told Galli he and Jason Sudeikis have become friends.

“It’s just so true, it’s just so real. Some of the lines, the darts scene? Come on! There’s probably 50 more. Not as good as that!”

