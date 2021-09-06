Watch
Michigan WR Ronnie Bell out for season with knee injury

Tony Ding/AP
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) beats Western Michigan safety Delano Ware (26) to a reception and rushes in for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says senior receiver Ronnie Bell is out for the year with a knee injury.

Harbaugh gave the update Monday, two days after Bell was injured in a 47-14 win over Western Michigan.

Bell had a 76-yard touchdown reception and returned a punt 31 yards before injuring his right knee in the opener.


He was the team's leading receiver last season and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection in 2019. Bell, who started 17 of 33 games, has 83 career receptions for 1,380 yards and five touchdowns.

The Wolverines (1-0) hosts No. 20 Washington (0-1) on Saturday night.

The Huskies likely will fall out of The Associated Press college football poll on Tuesday after becoming the first ranked FBS team in five years to lose to a FCS team. They fell to Montana, 13-7.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

