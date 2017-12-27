Michigan State now favored in Holiday Bowl against Washington State

The No. 16 Michigan State Spartans opened its Holiday Bowl match-up against Washington State as 4.5 point underdog. That initial line was released on December 4th.

But according to VegasInsider.com, the Spartans are now favored by 1.5 points over the No. 18 Cougars.

Michigan State owns a 5-2 all-time record against the Washington State, but the teams haven't played each other since 1977.

MSU (9-3, 7-2 Big Ten) will take on WSU (9-3, 6-3 Pac 12) Thursday night for the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California. Kickoff is scheduled for 9PM and the game can be seen on FS1.