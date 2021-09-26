Michigan, Michigan State move up in AP Top 25 after close wins

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (58) 4-0 1,546 1

2. Georgia (4) 4-0 1,492 2

3. Oregon 4-0 1,411 3

4. Penn St. 4-0 1,283 6

5. Iowa 4-0 1,277 5

6. Oklahoma 4-0 1,212 4

7. Cincinnati 3-0 1,154 8

8. Arkansas 4-0 1,094 16

9. Notre Dame 4-0 1,076 12

10. Florida 3-1 1,019 11

11. Ohio St. 3-1 1,005 10

12. Mississippi 3-0 852 13

13. BYU 4-0 748 15

14. Michigan 4-0 677 19

15. Texas A&M 3-1 651 7

16. Coastal Carolina 4-0 613 17

17. Michigan St. 4-0 581 20

18. Fresno St. 4-1 415 22

19. Oklahoma St. 4-0 341 -

20. UCLA 3-1 316 24

21. Baylor 4-0 233 -

22. Auburn 3-1 197 23

23. NC State 3-1 145 -

24. Wake Forest 4-0 142 -

25. Clemson 2-2 138 9

Others receiving votes: Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego St. 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa St. 25, LSU 24, Arizona St. 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas St. 5, UTSA 4, Oregon St. 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1.