Michigan hosts Western Michigan after going winless at home

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan will soon get a chance to accomplish something it failed to do last season.
The Wolverines were winless at home during the pandemic-shortened season.
They finished 2020 with two wins, four losses and three games canceled due to a COVID-19 breakout.
Michigan hosts Western Michigan on Saturday.
The Wolverines are unranked in the preseason for the first time since coach Jim Harbaugh’s debut season in 2015.
The Broncos were 4-2 last season, playing only Mid-American Conference schools.
They return 19 starters on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Kaleb Eleby.