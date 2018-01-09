Michigan hires Enos to join offensive staff

Fog
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26: Head Coach Dan Enos of the Central Michigan University Chippewas looks on during the first quarter of the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl against the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers at Ford Field on December 26, 2012 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mark A. Cunningham/Getty Images)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Michigan has hired former Central Michigan football coach Dan Enos to join its offensive coaching staff.
The school announced the move Monday, saying the position group Enos will coach has yet to be finalized.
Enos spent five seasons as CMU's coach (2010-14) and was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arkansas for the past three years.
Before his stint at CMU, he was an offensive coach for four seasons at Michigan State, his alma mater.