How to watch Spartans in Holiday Bowl

MSU fans may be scratching their heads come game time when they can't find their beloved Spartans, which are playing in a national bowl game, on local television.

That's because the Holiday Bowl, featuring the No. 18 Spartans against the No. 21 Washington State Cougars can only be seen on Fox Sports 1.

Both teams are well-suited in this match-up with identical records of 9-3.

They will be playing at the San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in sunny San Diego, California at 9 p.m. (ET).

If you prefer to listen to the game on the radio, we've provided a link to a list of all the stations in the Spartan Radio Network.

It's also available on SiriusXM channel 83.