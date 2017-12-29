Family has three children playing in San Diego

Michigan State took on Washington State in the holiday bowl.

Spartan fans have been flocking to San Diego all week long, and it's been an especially chaotic trip for one Spartan family, who has three children playing two different sports in San Diego this week.

Michael's basketball team already knew they were going to San Diego to play in the Torrey Pines holiday tournament months ago, and Will and Anita Dowell were relieved when they found out the Spartans were heading to San Diego as well.

The first day of the basketball tournament took place Wednesday and the Dowells knew if Michael's team won and advanced both Michael and the twins games would be at the same time on Thursday.

But come next season the Dowell's will have all three boys playing football for MSU. Michael signed with the Spartans this past month. Although he received more than 20 scholarship offers, his brothers knew he would end up at MSU.

The family has special jersey's they wear for the twins with both of their numbers on the front and back.