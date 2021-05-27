Early-season 2021 college football kickoff times, TV announced

(WXYZ) -- Conferences and networks announced kickoff times and television selections for the first three weeks of the 2021 college football season on Thursday.

While some later-season showcase games like Ohio State vs. Michigan have already been announced, start times and TV for the majority of games the remainder of the season will be announced 12 days in advance.

FOX will air the Big Ten Championship Game from Indianapolis on Saturday, December 4 at 8:00 p.m. ESPN will air the MAC Championship Game from Ford Field the same day at Noon.

Updated schedules for Michigan FBS teams following Thursday's announcement (all times Eastern):

MICHIGAN

Sat. 9/4 - vs. Western Michigan (Noon, ESPN)

Sat. 9/11 - vs. Washington (7:30, ABC)

Sat. 9/18 - vs. Northern Illinois (Noon, BTN)

Sat. 9/25 - vs. Rutgers (3:30, TV TBA)

Sat. 10/2 - at Wisconsin (Time & TV TBA)

Sat. 10/9 - at Nebraska (Time & TV TBA)

BYE WEEK

Sat. 10/23 - vs. Northwestern (Time & TV TBA)

Sat. 10/30 - at Michigan State (Time & TV TBA)

Sat. 11/6 - vs. Indiana (Time & TV TBA)

Sat. 11/13 - at Penn State (Time & TV TBA)

Sat. 11/20 - at Maryland (Time & TV TBA)

Sat. 11/27 - vs. Ohio State (Noon, FOX)

MICHIGAN STATE

Fri. 9/3 - at Northwestern (9:00, ESPN)

Sat. 9/11 - vs. Youngstown State (Noon, BTN)

Sat. 9/18 - at Miami (FL) (Noon, ABC or ESPN)

Sat. 9/25 - vs. Nebraska (Time & TV TBA)

Sat. 10/2 - vs. Western Kentucky (7:30, TV TBA)

Sat. 10/9 - at Rutgers (Noon, TV TBA)

Sat. 10/16 - at Indiana (Noon, TV TBA)

BYE WEEK

Sat. 10/30 - vs. Michigan (Time & TV TBA)

Sat. 11/6 - at Purdue (Time & TV TBA)

Sat. 11/13 - vs. Maryland (Time & TV TBA)

Sat. 11/20 - at Ohio State (Time & TV TBA)

Sat. 11/27 - vs. Penn State (Time & TV TBA)

CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Sat. 9/4 - at Missouri (4:00, SEC Network)

Sat. 9/11 - vs. Robert Morris (3:00, ESPN3)

Sat. 9/18 - at LSU (7:30, SEC Network)

Sat. 9/25 - vs. Florida International (Time & TV TBA)

Sat. 10/2 - at Miami (OH) (3:30, TV TBA)

Sat. 10/9 - at Ohio (3:30, TV TBA)

Sat. 10/16 - vs. Toledo (3:30, TV TBA)

Sat. 10/23 - vs. Northern Illinois (Time & TV TBA)

BYE WEEK

Wed. 11/3 - at Western Michigan (7:00, ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Wed. 11/10 - vs. Kent State (7:00 or 8:00, ESPN2, ESPNU, or CBS Sports Network)

Wed. 11/17 - at Ball State (7:00, ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Fri. 11/26 - vs. Eastern Michigan (Noon, ESPNU or CBS Sports Network)

EASTERN MICHIGAN

Fri. 9/3 - vs. Saint Francis (7:00, ESPN3)

Sat. 9/11 - at Wisconsin (7:00, FS1)

Sat. 9/18 - at Massachusetts (Time & TV TBA)

Sat. 9/25 - vs. Texas State (Time & TV TBA)

Sat. 10/2 - at Northern Illinois (1:30, TV TBA)

Sat. 10/9 - vs. Miami (OH) (3:30, TV TBA)

Sat. 10/16 - vs. Ball State (Time & TV TBA)

Sat. 10/23 - at Bowling Green (Time & TV TBA)

BYE WEEK

Tue. 11/2 - at Toledo (7:00 or 7:30, ESPN2, ESPNU, or CBS Sports Network)

Tue. 11/9 - vs. Ohio (7:00 or 8:00, ESPN2, ESPNU, or CBS Sports Network)

Tue. 11/16 - vs. Western Michigan (7:30 or 8:00, ESPN2, ESPNU, or ESPN+)

Fri. 11/26 - at Central Michigan (Noon, ESPNU or CBS Sports Network)

WESTERN MICHIGAN

Sat. 9/4 - at Michigan (Noon, ESPN)

Sat. 9/11 - vs. Illinois State (5:00, ESPN3)

Sat. 9/18 - at Pittsburgh (Noon, ACC RSN) - check local listings for availability

Sat. 9/25 - vs. San Jose State (Time & TV TBA)

Sat. 10/2 - at Buffalo (Noon, TV TBA)

Sat. 10/9 - vs. Ball State (Time & TV TBA)

Sat. 10/16 - vs. Kent State (3:30, TV TBA)

Sat. 10/23 - at Toledo (Time & TV TBA)

BYE WEEK

Wed. 11/3 - vs. Central Michigan (7:00, ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Tue. 11/9 - vs. Akron (7:00 or 8:00, ESPN2, ESPNU, or CBS Sports Network)

Tue. 11/16 - at Eastern Michigan (7:30 or 8:00, ESPN2, ESPNU, or ESPN+)

Tue. 11/23 - at Northern Illinois (7:00, ESPNU or ESPN+)