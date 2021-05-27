Early-season 2021 college football kickoff times, TV announced

(WXYZ) -- Conferences and networks announced kickoff times and television selections for the first three weeks of the 2021 college football season on Thursday.
While some later-season showcase games like Ohio State vs. Michigan have already been announced, start times and TV for the majority of games the remainder of the season will be announced 12 days in advance.
FOX will air the Big Ten Championship Game from Indianapolis on Saturday, December 4 at 8:00 p.m. ESPN will air the MAC Championship Game from Ford Field the same day at Noon.
Updated schedules for Michigan FBS teams following Thursday's announcement (all times Eastern):
MICHIGAN
Sat. 9/4 - vs. Western Michigan (Noon, ESPN)
Sat. 9/11 - vs. Washington (7:30, ABC)
Sat. 9/18 - vs. Northern Illinois (Noon, BTN)
Sat. 9/25 - vs. Rutgers (3:30, TV TBA)
Sat. 10/2 - at Wisconsin (Time & TV TBA)
Sat. 10/9 - at Nebraska (Time & TV TBA)
BYE WEEK
Sat. 10/23 - vs. Northwestern (Time & TV TBA)
Sat. 10/30 - at Michigan State (Time & TV TBA)
Sat. 11/6 - vs. Indiana (Time & TV TBA)
Sat. 11/13 - at Penn State (Time & TV TBA)
Sat. 11/20 - at Maryland (Time & TV TBA)
Sat. 11/27 - vs. Ohio State (Noon, FOX)
MICHIGAN STATE
Fri. 9/3 - at Northwestern (9:00, ESPN)
Sat. 9/11 - vs. Youngstown State (Noon, BTN)
Sat. 9/18 - at Miami (FL) (Noon, ABC or ESPN)
Sat. 9/25 - vs. Nebraska (Time & TV TBA)
Sat. 10/2 - vs. Western Kentucky (7:30, TV TBA)
Sat. 10/9 - at Rutgers (Noon, TV TBA)
Sat. 10/16 - at Indiana (Noon, TV TBA)
BYE WEEK
Sat. 10/30 - vs. Michigan (Time & TV TBA)
Sat. 11/6 - at Purdue (Time & TV TBA)
Sat. 11/13 - vs. Maryland (Time & TV TBA)
Sat. 11/20 - at Ohio State (Time & TV TBA)
Sat. 11/27 - vs. Penn State (Time & TV TBA)
CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Sat. 9/4 - at Missouri (4:00, SEC Network)
Sat. 9/11 - vs. Robert Morris (3:00, ESPN3)
Sat. 9/18 - at LSU (7:30, SEC Network)
Sat. 9/25 - vs. Florida International (Time & TV TBA)
Sat. 10/2 - at Miami (OH) (3:30, TV TBA)
Sat. 10/9 - at Ohio (3:30, TV TBA)
Sat. 10/16 - vs. Toledo (3:30, TV TBA)
Sat. 10/23 - vs. Northern Illinois (Time & TV TBA)
BYE WEEK
Wed. 11/3 - at Western Michigan (7:00, ESPN2 or ESPNU)
Wed. 11/10 - vs. Kent State (7:00 or 8:00, ESPN2, ESPNU, or CBS Sports Network)
Wed. 11/17 - at Ball State (7:00, ESPN2 or ESPNU)
Fri. 11/26 - vs. Eastern Michigan (Noon, ESPNU or CBS Sports Network)
EASTERN MICHIGAN
Fri. 9/3 - vs. Saint Francis (7:00, ESPN3)
Sat. 9/11 - at Wisconsin (7:00, FS1)
Sat. 9/18 - at Massachusetts (Time & TV TBA)
Sat. 9/25 - vs. Texas State (Time & TV TBA)
Sat. 10/2 - at Northern Illinois (1:30, TV TBA)
Sat. 10/9 - vs. Miami (OH) (3:30, TV TBA)
Sat. 10/16 - vs. Ball State (Time & TV TBA)
Sat. 10/23 - at Bowling Green (Time & TV TBA)
BYE WEEK
Tue. 11/2 - at Toledo (7:00 or 7:30, ESPN2, ESPNU, or CBS Sports Network)
Tue. 11/9 - vs. Ohio (7:00 or 8:00, ESPN2, ESPNU, or CBS Sports Network)
Tue. 11/16 - vs. Western Michigan (7:30 or 8:00, ESPN2, ESPNU, or ESPN+)
Fri. 11/26 - at Central Michigan (Noon, ESPNU or CBS Sports Network)
WESTERN MICHIGAN
Sat. 9/4 - at Michigan (Noon, ESPN)
Sat. 9/11 - vs. Illinois State (5:00, ESPN3)
Sat. 9/18 - at Pittsburgh (Noon, ACC RSN) - check local listings for availability
Sat. 9/25 - vs. San Jose State (Time & TV TBA)
Sat. 10/2 - at Buffalo (Noon, TV TBA)
Sat. 10/9 - vs. Ball State (Time & TV TBA)
Sat. 10/16 - vs. Kent State (3:30, TV TBA)
Sat. 10/23 - at Toledo (Time & TV TBA)
BYE WEEK
Wed. 11/3 - vs. Central Michigan (7:00, ESPN2 or ESPNU)
Tue. 11/9 - vs. Akron (7:00 or 8:00, ESPN2, ESPNU, or CBS Sports Network)
Tue. 11/16 - at Eastern Michigan (7:30 or 8:00, ESPN2, ESPNU, or ESPN+)
Tue. 11/23 - at Northern Illinois (7:00, ESPNU or ESPN+)