Cummins shines in spring game as Ferris State football returns

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — It was the first time in nearly 600 days that the Ferris State football team was in action and while it was only an inter-squad scrimmage for the spring game, the players were simply happy to be back on the field.

"It was unreal," smiled quarterback, Evan Cummins, "it just felt so good to be back out there and just playing again, with all the fans here it felt like a real home game."

Cummins started for the gold team in Saturday's spring game and thew two touchdown passes, both to freshman wide receiver Cam Underwood.

"Man I was so psyched, I woke up at 5 AM just feeling so ready for today," Underwood added, "I was just playing music and then coming out here and seeing the fans got me more excited."

The quarterback competition is still ongoing for the Bulldogs but Cummins was one of the top performers on Saturday.

Head coach Tony Annese says he is extremely impressed with his junior quarterback but says he won't name a starter until the season opener.

Evan Cummins has always shown his ability to scramble but during today's Ferris State football spring game, it has been his passing ability on display.



One of two first half passing touchdowns to Cam Underwood, who did get a foot down.

"People will find out who our quarterback will be when we take our first snap against Findlay," said Annese, "we've got a lot of decisions to make but Evan played well today, he's got an unbelievable skill set, I love his growth, absolutely."

And Cummins is aware of the situation he's in with five or six quarterbacks being in the mix for the starting job.

"We have five or six guys that are really competitive," Cummins added, "we know the best man is going to win the job, we just have to make sure the next man is just as good and just as ready."

In 2019, Cummins finished third on the team in rushing with 454 yards but was 28-of-56 passing on the season, playing behind Jayru Campbell and Travis Russell, who have both graduated.

"It just felt good to throw the ball again, I didn't get a lot of chances last season to throw," said Cummins, "when I get the opportunities, I try to make the best of them."

Mona Shores alums Caden Broersma and Sincere Dent were in the game in the fourth quarter getting a taste of college action for the first time.

Dent scored on a 14-yard touchdown run in which he carried defenders into the endzone.

Mona Shores alum Sincere Dent just broke about four tackles en route to a 14-yard touchdown run in the Ferris State football spring game.

"It felt wonderful man," Dent smiled after the game, "especially for it to be my first kind of college touchdown, so it was kind of surreal, it's a rarity for people to even get to this place and this spot that I'm in."

The Gold team came away with the 44-36 win on Saturday but the Bulldogs will kickoff the fall season on September 2nd when they host Findlay.