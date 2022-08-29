College football is back! Here's how to watch Michigan, Michigan State & more this week

College football is back in Michigan this week!

Here's the viewing schedule for Week 1:

Thursday, Sept. 1

Central Michigan at Oklahoma State

7 p.m. ET in Stillwater, Okla.

TV: FS1, Streaming: FOX Sports App

Friday, Sept. 2

Western Michigan at Michigan State

7 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium

TV: ESPN, Streaming: ESPN3/ESPN App

Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan

7 p.m. ET in Ypsilanti

Streaming: ESPN3/ESPN App

Saturday, Sept. 3

Colorado State at Michigan

12 p.m. ET at Michigan Stadium

TV: ABC, Streaming: ESPN3/ESPN App