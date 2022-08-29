College football is back! Here's how to watch Michigan, Michigan State & more this week

College football is back in Michigan this week!
Here's the viewing schedule for Week 1:
Thursday, Sept. 1
Central Michigan at Oklahoma State
7 p.m. ET in Stillwater, Okla.
TV: FS1, Streaming: FOX Sports App
Friday, Sept. 2
Western Michigan at Michigan State
7 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium
TV: ESPN, Streaming: ESPN3/ESPN App
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker talks one-on-one with Brad Galli
Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan
7 p.m. ET in Ypsilanti
Streaming: ESPN3/ESPN App
Saturday, Sept. 3
Colorado State at Michigan
12 p.m. ET at Michigan Stadium
TV: ABC, Streaming: ESPN3/ESPN App