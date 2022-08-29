Watch Now
Sports

Actions

College football is back! Here's how to watch Michigan, Michigan State & more this week

FILE Ohio St Michigan Football
Carlos Osorio/AP
The Michigan flag is carried down the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
FILE Ohio St Michigan Football
Posted at 5:36 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 17:36:00-04

College football is back in Michigan this week!

Here's the viewing schedule for Week 1:

Thursday, Sept. 1

Central Michigan at Oklahoma State
7 p.m. ET in Stillwater, Okla.
TV: FS1, Streaming: FOX Sports App

Friday, Sept. 2

Western Michigan at Michigan State
7 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium
TV: ESPN, Streaming: ESPN3/ESPN App

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker talks one-on-one with Brad Galli

Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan
7 p.m. ET in Ypsilanti
Streaming: ESPN3/ESPN App

Saturday, Sept. 3

Colorado State at Michigan
12 p.m. ET at Michigan Stadium
TV: ABC, Streaming: ESPN3/ESPN App

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!