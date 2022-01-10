Watch
Purdue-Michigan men's basketball game on January 11 postponed

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE — Michigan head coach Juwan Howard talks during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jan 10, 2022
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The Purdue-Michigan men’s basketball game has been postponed because the Wolverines have fewer than seven scholarship players cleared to play due to COVID-19 protocols.

The third-ranked Boilermakers were scheduled to play at Michigan on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines also had to postpone their game against No. 10 Michigan State on Saturday because they didn’t have enough scholarship players available.

In the two months since the Division I college basketball season began, 700-plus games have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19, with slightly more men’s than women’s games affected.

On the men’s side, about 12% of games overall were canceled or postponed through Jan. 3. The majority of the COVID-19-related cancellations and postponements came in mid-to-late December.

