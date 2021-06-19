Watch
Detroit Mercy names LaTanya Collins interim women's coach, replacing AnnMarie Gilbert

Posted at 10:40 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 22:40:51-04

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Mercy has named LaTanya Collins interim coach for women’s basketball to replace AnnMarie Gilbert.

The school made the announcement, saying Gilbert has left the school. Two months ago, Detroit Mercy retained Gilbert after an independent review of players’ concerns.

The allegations against Gilbert led to the the Titans’ suspending their season in January and submitting a report to the NCAA. Detroit Mercy had said it has implemented additional measures to make sure the program follows core values of the university as well as NCAA rules.

