(WXYZ) — Chris Chelios believes Dylan Larkin will be playing in a Red Wings sweater for years to come.

The Hall of Famer is preparing for ABC's broadcast of the NHL All-Star Game, where Larkin will make his third appearance. Chelios is confident Steve Yzerman and Larkin's agent will find the right terms for a contract extension.

"He'll do everything in his power to get Larks signed," Chelios told WXYZ. "He belongs as a Red Wing."

WATCH MORE IN THE VIDEO