Check out the new things fans can expect at Comerica Park this season

(WXYZ) — Get ready, Tigers fans. Opening Day at Comerica Park is coming up quick.

The Detroit Tigers revealed all of the new things coming to Comerica Park for the 2023 season.

A quick synopsis: 313 Value Games on Tuesdays will feature $19 lower level tickets, $3 water and fountain drinks, $1 chips and $3 hot dogs; Detroit-based businesses (think Bert’s Marketplace, Breadless, Green Dot Stables, Taqueria El Rey, The Lobster Food Truck, Yum Village) will be bringing menu items to Comerica; and as always new food and beverage, merchandise, and authenticated items will be available for Tigers fans.

RELATED: Atwater, Detroit Tigers partner up for 'D Light' beer with only 95 calories

Check out a list of what's new below, provided by the Detroit Tigers:

Theme Nights and Special Events

Jackie Robinson Day on Friday, April 15 against the San Francisco Giants

on Friday, April 15 against the San Francisco Giants Kids Club Day , presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, will be held on Saturday, May 27 vs. the Chicago White Sox

, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, will be held on Saturday, May 27 vs. the Chicago White Sox Marvel Super Hero Night , presented by Bally Sports Detroit, will be at Comerica Park on Saturday, August 26 against the Houston Astros

, presented by Bally Sports Detroit, will be at Comerica Park on Saturday, August 26 against the Houston Astros 10th annual Pink Out the Park, presented by McLaren Health Care: Friday, May 12 vs. Seattle Mariners

presented by McLaren Health Care: Friday, May 12 vs. Seattle Mariners Star Wars Day : Saturday, May 13 vs. Seattle Mariners

: Saturday, May 13 vs. Seattle Mariners 21st annual Negro Leagues Weekend, presented by Comerica Bank: July 21-23 vs. San Diego Padres

presented by Comerica Bank: July 21-23 vs. San Diego Padres 18th annual ¡Fiesta Tigres!, presented by Miller Lite: Saturday, August 5 vs. Tampa Bay Rays



The Fan Giveaways

Date

Promotional Item

Quantity

Corporate Partner(s)

Saturday, April 8

Tigers / Red Wings co-branded Beanie

First 15,000 Fans

Comerica Bank

Saturday, April 15

Jackie Robinson Day Hat

First 15,000 Fans

Pepsi

Saturday, April 29

Miguel Cabrera Graphic T-shirt

First 15,000 Fans



Friday, May 12

“Pink Out the Park” Quarter Zip

First 15,000 Fans

McLaren/ Karmanos Cancer Institute

Saturday, May 13

Javy Baez Sunglasses

First 15,000 Fans



Saturday, May 27

Riley Greene Floppy Hat

First 15,000 Fans

National Coney Island

Saturday, June 10

Miggy Milestones Bobblehead

First 15,000 Fans

Bally Sports Detroit

Saturday, June 24

Short Sleeve Hoodie

First 15,000 Fans

Meijer

Tuesday, July 4

Patriotic Grilling Apron

First 15,000 Fans, Ages 21 and over

Miller Lite

Saturday, July 8

Riley Greene Bobblehead

First 15,000 Fans



Saturday, July 22

Norman "Turkey" Stearnes Detroit Stars Replica Road Jersey

First 15,000 Fans

Comerica Bank

Saturday, August 5

¡Fiesta Tigres! Jersey

First 15,000 Fans, Ages 21 and over

Miller Lite

Saturday, August 26

Marvel Black Panther Bobblehead

First 15,000 Fans

Bally Sports Detroit

Saturday, September 9

MLB Network Hat

First 15,000 Fans

MLB Network

Saturday, September 30

Print All Over Shirt

First 15,000 Fans

Visit Central Florida





A Look at the Merchandise

Peter Millar polos and quarter zips

Expanded line of Vineyard Vines polos and quarter zips

Tommy Bahama button ups and polos

Expanded hat selection, including New Era 59FIFTY fitted caps

Revamped DKNY selection for ladies

Commemorative items celebrating Miguel Cabrera’s final season, including T-shirts, bats, pennants, magnets, pins, coins, photos and more



And New Authenticated Items

Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson and Miguel Cabrera autographed jerseys

Greene, Torkelson, Cabrera, Javy Baez and Eric Haase autographed Player Model bats

Greene, Torkelson and Cabrera autographed baseballs

Spencer Turnbull autographed and inscribed No-Hitter baseballs and game tickets

Limited-Edition “Topps Now” and “Topps Relic” baseball cards that commemorate Turnbull’s No Hitter, Cabrera’s 500th home run, Greene’s first career homer, Torkelson’s MLB debut and Cabrera’s 3,000th career hit

Plus, the FOOD and beverages

Green Dot Stables: Meijer Market (Section 143)



Cheeseburger Slider – All-beef patty topped with American cheese, Topor’s Pickles (local) and grilled onions

All-beef patty topped with American cheese, Topor’s Pickles (local) and grilled onions Bacon Cheeseburger Slider – All-beef patty topped with American cheese, bacon, Topor’s Pickles (local) and grilled onions

– All-beef patty topped with American cheese, bacon, Topor’s Pickles (local) and grilled onions Hot Brown Slider – Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon and Mornay sauce

Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon and Mornay sauce Buffalo Chicken Slider – Grilled chicken breast topped with Buffalo hot sauce, blue cheese spread and celery shavings

Grilled chicken breast topped with Buffalo hot sauce, blue cheese spread and celery shavings Regular Fry – Shoestring French fries finished with kosher salt

Shoestring French fries finished with kosher salt Truffle and Herb Fry – Shoestring French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy

Shoestring French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy Kale Salad – Kale, tricolored quinoa, shallots, and lemon vinaigrette dressing

Taqueria El Ray: Miller Lite Market (Section 149)



Tacos – Corn tortilla filled with choice of steak, chorizo or bean and topped with onions, cilantro with jalapeno salsa

– Corn tortilla filled with choice of steak, chorizo or bean and topped with onions, cilantro with jalapeno salsa Sonoran Hot Dog – Bacon-wrapped hot dog topped with beans, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and jalapeno salsa

– Bacon-wrapped hot dog topped with beans, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and jalapeno salsa Charcoal Grilled Chicken – Charcoal-grilled half-chicken with adobo rub and red salsa on the side

Comerica Big Cat Court



National Coney Island (local)

Grilled Chicken Hani – Pita filled with grilled chicken breast, Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and mayo Coney Dog – Snap Dog topped with Coney Chili, mustard, and onions

Shawarma Fry

French fries topped with marinated chicken, garlic sauce, romaine lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and hummus

Little Caesars Pizza

Super Slices available in pepperoni or cheese

Detroit 75 Kitchen

Cheesesteak Eggrolls and Shawarma Eggrolls

Bert’s Marketplace: Section 133

Spicy Red Hot: Spicy sausage topped with onions and served on a fresh bun Barbecue Nachos: Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, barbecue sauce, chives, sour cream, and choice of protein (chicken or pulled pork) Ribs: half-slab of Bert’s Famous Ribs served with coleslaw and mac-and-cheese



Fat Rooster: Blue Moon Bistro (Section 151)

Chicken & Biscuits – Two pieces of fried chicken with house-made Fat Rooster marinade. Served with two biscuits dipped in honey butter



Rotating Pop-Up Series: Section 116

The Lobster Food Truck

Seafood Mac & Cheese: Macaroni and cheese complete with both crab and shrimp



Breadless

Buckwild – Roasted chicken, pork bacon, truffle buttermilk ranch, Buffalo hot sauce, white cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet pickles, and arugula wrapped in Swiss chard Spicy Chick(pea) – Warm, smashed falafel, spicy vegan aioli, pickled turnips, Arabic pickles, tomatoes, and onions wrapped in turnip green and collard green



Yum Village

Naan Jerk Chicken Tacos – Jerk chicken (marinated in Lemon Pepper Jerk and finished on a wood-smoke grill) topped with pickled cabbage and served on fresh naan bread



Atwater Brewery and the Tigers have also partnered for a "D Light" collaboration, bringing a new craft beer to the park this season.