Chauncey Billups sends well-wishes to George Blaha, sad to miss him in return to Detroit

Chauncey Billups was back in Detroit, coaching the Blazers.

He was sad to miss George Blaha, who's at home recovering from a heart procedure.

"I hate that I'm not going to be able to see him," Billups said. "Being one of the greatest, I gotta make sure I give my guy some love."

