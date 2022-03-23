Watch
Chauncey Billups sends well-wishes to George Blaha, sad to miss him in return to Detroit

During his visit to Detroit Monday night, Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups passed along well wishes for longtime Pistons broadcaster George Blaha, who is recovering from a heart bypass procedure.
Posted at 9:39 AM, Mar 23, 2022
Chauncey Billups was back in Detroit, coaching the Blazers.

He was sad to miss George Blaha, who's at home recovering from a heart procedure.

"I hate that I'm not going to be able to see him," Billups said. "Being one of the greatest, I gotta make sure I give my guy some love."

