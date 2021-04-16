Watch
Central Michigan's Micaela Kelly selected in WNBA Draft second round

Central Michigan's Micaela Kelly, a Detroit King graduate, was selected by the Connecticut Sun in the second round of the WNBA Draft.
Elissa Brett, Micaela Kelly Central Michigan Bowling Green Basketball
Posted at 9:37 PM, Apr 15, 2021
(WXYZ) -- Central Michigan guard Micaela Kelly was selected by the Connecticut Sun in the second round of the WNBA draft Thursday night.

Kelly was a first-team all-MAC selection in 2021, helping the Chippewas win the MAC Tournament Championship and earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Kelly is the first Central Michigan player selected in the WNBA draft since Crystal Bradford in 2015.

