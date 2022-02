Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan announce 2022 football schedules

(WXYZ) — The Mid-American Conference released its full 2022 football season schedule on Friday.

Central Michigan

Thursday, Sep. 1 – at Oklahoma State

Saturday, Sep. 10 – South Alabama

Saturday, Sep. 17 – Bucknell

Saturday, Sep. 24 – at Penn State

Saturday, Oct. 1 – at Toledo

Saturday, Oct. 8 – Ball State

Saturday, Oct. 15 – at Akron

Saturday, Oct. 22 – Bowling Green

Wednesday, Nov. 2 – at Northern Illinois

Wednesday, Nov. 9 – Buffalo

Wednesday, Nov. 16 – Western Michigan

Friday, Nov. 25 – at Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan

Friday, Sep. 2 – Eastern Kentucky

Saturday, Sep. 10 – at Louisiana

Saturday, Sep. 17 – at Arizona State

Saturday, Sep. 24 – Buffalo

Saturday, Oct. 1 – UMass

Saturday, Oct. 8 – at Western Michigan

Saturday, Oct. 15 – Northern Illinois

Saturday, Oct. 22 – at Ball State

Saturday, Oct. 29 – Toledo

Tuesday, Nov. 8 – at Akron

Wednesday, Nov. 16 – at Kent State

Friday, Nov. 25 – Central Michigan

Western Michigan

Friday, Sep. 2 – at Michigan State

Saturday, Sep. 10 – at Ball State

Saturday, Sep. 17 – Pittsburgh

Saturday, Sep. 24 – at San Jose State

Saturday, Oct. 1 – New Hampshire

Saturday, Oct. 8 – Eastern Michigan

Saturday, Oct. 15 – Ohio

Saturday, Oct. 22 – at Miami (OH)

Wednesday, Nov. 2 – at Bowling Green

Wednesday, Nov. 9 – Northern Illinois

Wednesday, Nov. 16 – at Central Michigan

Friday, Nov. 25 – Toledo