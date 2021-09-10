Watch
Sports

Actions

CBS, Nickelodeon will team up again for NFL Wild Card playoff game

items.[0].image.alt
Tyler Kaufman/AP
Nickelodeon commentators are seen during an NFL wild-card playoff football between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. The Saints defeated the Bears 21-9. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Nickelodeon announcers Bears Saints Football
Posted at 7:14 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 19:14:19-04

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS Sports will once again team with Nickelodeon to do a kids-focused broadcast during the first weekend of the NFL playoffs.

The game will air Jan. 16 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Last season’s broadcast of the New Orleans Saints’ 21-9 victory over the Chicago Bears was the most-watched game of wild-card weekend, averaging 30.65 million viewers on CBS and Nickelodeon.

Nickelodeon averaged 2.06 million viewers during the game, which was the network’s most-watched program in four years. The broadcast also won two Sports Emmy Awards for outstanding playoff coverage and outstanding live graphic design.

Nickelodeon will also air a new weekly half-hour NFL show on Wednesday’s during the season called “NFL Slimetime”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Sign up today!