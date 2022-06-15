Casey Mize updates progress, hopes to pitch again in 2023

DETROIT, Mich. — Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize says he had successful Tommy John surgery on Wednesday in Texas.

Mize shared a photo on Instagram showing his right arm in a brace.

"I will miss a significant amount of time but I hope to pitch at some point next season," Mize said. "I appreciate all the well wishes throughout this process. Being a big leaguer is all I’ve ever wanted to be & I look forward to getting back to Detroit and competing at the highest level again!"

Mize had been on Detroit's injured list with a right elbow sprain since April 15 after making two starts this season.

Mize got two outs for Triple-A Toledo on May 12, then had his rehab program slowed down. Tigers manager AJ Hinch subsequently announced that Mize had been shut down due to continued elbow discomfort while rehabbing at the team's spring training facility in Lakeland, Florida.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.