Carpenter's three-run homer rallies Tigers past Lyles, Royals

DETROIT (AP) — Kerry Carpenter's three-run homer capped a five-run seventh inning as the Detroit Tigers rallied to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-4 on Monday night.

Detroit trailed 4-0 before scoring the game's final six runs.

The loss dropped Kansas City to 0-15 in Jordan Lyles' starts this season. Lyles allowed three runs on six hits and a walk in six-plus innings. He struck out three.

Detroit trailed 4-1 going into the seventh, but Miguel Cabrera singled off Lyles and took third on Jonathan Schoop's double.

Taylor Clarke (1-1) replaced Lyles and allowed a two-run single by Jake Rogers. After a walk put two runners on with two outs, Carpenter hit a line drive down the right-field line for his sixth homer of the season.

Tyler Alexander (2-1) picked up the win with two scoreless innings. Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his 13th save.

Bobby Witt Jr. led off the fourth with a long homer to left-center. Maikel Garcia added a two-run homer later in the inning, giving the Royals a 3-0 lead.

Kansas City made it 4-0 in the fifth when Zack Short's throwing error allowed Nick Pratto to score from second on Witt's infield single.

The Tigers got on the board in the bottom of the inning when Zach McKinstry's hit went through left fielder Edward Olivares's legs, allowing Rogers to score from first.

EARLY FINISH

The game, which started at 6:40 p.m., ended at 9 p.m., 12 minutes before sunset in Detroit.

UNWANTED RECORD

Lyles' 15 winless starts to begin a season is a new Royals record, breaking his tie with Vida Blue in 1983. His last victory came in his final start of 2022, a win over the New York Yankees for the Baltimore Orioles on Sept. 30.

UP NEXT

The teams continue their three-game series on Tuesday evening, with Detroit RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-4, 4.23) facing LHP Daniel Lynch (0-3, 5.79).