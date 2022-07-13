Watch Now
Calvin Johnson, Barry Sanders, Dylan Larkin, Tom Izzo in Rocket Mortgage Classic celebrity scramble

Posted at 5:53 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 17:53:11-04

(WXYZ) — Rocket Mortgage Classic officials announced the celebrities and athletes participating in the AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble on Tuesday, July 26.

Pro Football Hall of Famers Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo are among the celebrity participants.

Professional golfers Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau, Jason Day, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar will also compete.

Other scheduled celebrity participants include World Long Drive competitor Maurice Allen and singer and entertainer Kelley James.

Additionally, each team will include a golfer who participated in the John Shippen National Golf Invitational.

The event will take place in 'AREA 313' – which runs between holes 14-16 – at Detroit Golf Club.

“The AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble...is something that our fans have come to look forward to as an event that helps tee off Rocket Mortgage Classic week, and we’re excited to have such a terrific group of athletes and entertainers again this year,” tournament executive director Jason Langwell said in a statement. “We are also proud to be able to share this fun event with our entire community with complimentary admission and parking as part of Detroit Community Days.”

