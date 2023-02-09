Calgary Flames player hit by car in Downtown Detroit while riding scooter

(WXYZ) — The Calgary Flames said one of their players was hit by a vehicle in Detroit on Wednesday night ahead of the team's game against the Red Wings on Thursday.

According to the Flames, defenseman Rasmus Andersson was struck by a vehicle while he was riding a scooter on his way to dinner.

Police say the accident happened on Michigan Ave. at Cass in Downtown Detroit around 6:15 p.m. Police say the driver stopped at the scene and no one was ticketed.

The organization said Andersson was taken to a local hospital and given a full battery of tests before being released on Wednesday night.

"Andersson is doing well, and he will remain with the team. He is listed as day-to-day," the Flames tweeted.