Calgary Flames player hit by car in Downtown Detroit while riding scooter

Mark Zaleski/AP
Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) plays against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Posted at 11:03 AM, Feb 09, 2023
(WXYZ) — The Calgary Flames said one of their players was hit by a vehicle in Detroit on Wednesday night ahead of the team's game against the Red Wings on Thursday.

According to the Flames, defenseman Rasmus Andersson was struck by a vehicle while he was riding a scooter on his way to dinner.

Police say the accident happened on Michigan Ave. at Cass in Downtown Detroit around 6:15 p.m. Police say the driver stopped at the scene and no one was ticketed.

The organization said Andersson was taken to a local hospital and given a full battery of tests before being released on Wednesday night.

"Andersson is doing well, and he will remain with the team. He is listed as day-to-day," the Flames tweeted.

