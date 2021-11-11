Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green face off in Pistons and Rockets matchup

Detroit Pistons (1-8, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (1-9, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will aim to stop its four-game road losing streak when the Pistons take on Houston.

Houston went 17-55 overall with a 9-27 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Rockets allowed opponents to score 116.7 points per game and shoot 48.0% from the field last season.

Detroit finished 12-30 in Eastern Conference play and 7-29 on the road last season. The Pistons allowed opponents to score 111.1 points per game and shoot 47.6% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Rockets: Danuel House Jr.: day to day (foot).

Pistons: Killian Hayes: day to day (thumb).