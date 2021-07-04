Bubba Watson rocks Michael Jordan's old shoes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

(WSYM) — Bubba Watson moved up the Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard on Saturday, all while wearing Michael Jordan's old shoes.

Watson, who is a Jordan ambassador and wears the Jordan brand during major events, said the shoes he wore on Saturday won't be for sale.

“I know MJ pretty well and we wear the same size so I get a lot of his old shoes,” Watson told the media after his round.

Bubba Watson is wearing some Jordan golf shoes that “aren’t for sale to the public.” He said he happens to wear the same size shoe as Michael Jordan, which has its perks. @bubbawatson pic.twitter.com/OC8y11vptp — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) July 3, 2021

He fired a 67 (-5) in the third round after shooting 73 (+1) on Friday and made the cut on the line. He's tied for 25th going into the final round on Sunday.

"I just putted good, rolled the ball nice. Again, you could figure out the clubs a lot easier because there wasn't that much wind, and that's usually what happens," he said.

Watson, who has played in all three Rocket Mortgage Classic events, also praised the fans of Detroit Golf Club.

"Yesterday they kept cheering for me and pulling for me to make a birdie so I could make the cut. I've never made a cut here, so it was nice to make the cut," he said.