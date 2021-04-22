Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson & more commit to 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT, Mich. — The Rocket Mortgage Classic announced five major commitments for the 2021 tournament, including 2020 winner and U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau.

He'll join two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day and Harold Varner III at the tournament.

Both Fowler and DeChambeau are sponsored by Rocket Mortgage, with DeChambeau joining the team just before The Masters earlier this month.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is in its third year in the Motor City. It takes place June 28 - July 4 at the historic Detroit Golf Club. Nate Lashley won the inaugural event in 2019 before Bryson DeChambeau won it in 2020, a couple months before he won the U.S. Open.

We are pleased to announce these players will be returning to Detroit!



These world-class @PGATOUR professionals and fan favorites are capable of providing fireworks inside the ropes over July 4th weekend at the #RocketMortgageClassic. pic.twitter.com/7P58arGB9K — Rocket Mortgage Classic (@RocketClassic) April 22, 2021

Watson and Fowler are returning for the third time to Detroit.

Last year, Watson organized a four-man, 9-hole charity match to take place on Wednesday before the tournament. It raised money to help bridge the digital divide in Detroit, and was later replicated at other tournaments on the PGA Tour.