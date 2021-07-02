Bryson DeChambeau misses cut at Rocket Mortgage Classic

(WSYM) — Defending Rocket Mortgage Classic champion Bryson DeChambeau will likely miss the cut this year.

After shooting an even-par 72 on Thursday, DeChambeau finished with a 71 (-1) on Friday. As of 12:30 p.m., the projected cut is -2, but that's expected to move to -3 or -4 as the afternoon waves start.

DeChambeau, who shot a -23 in last year's tournament, also had a new caddie on the bag Thursday after he said he and his original caddie, Tim Tucker, parted ways.

No Laying Up, the golf podcast, reported that Tucker quit. He was on the bag during the practice rounds of the tournament.