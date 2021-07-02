Watch
Bryson DeChambeau misses cut at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Carlos Osorio/AP
Caddie Ben Schomin, left, and Bryson DeChambeau look out on the ninth hole during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. DeChambeau, is defending his Rocket Mortgage Classic title with a new caddie. The 2020 U.S. Open champion and Tim Tucker mutually agreed to part ways, according to Brett Falkoff of GSE Worldwide, who manages DeChambeau. Falkoff said Cobra-Puma Golf tour operations manager Schomin will be DeChambeau's caddie this week. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Ben Schomin, Bryson DeChambeau
(WSYM) — Defending Rocket Mortgage Classic champion Bryson DeChambeau will likely miss the cut this year.

After shooting an even-par 72 on Thursday, DeChambeau finished with a 71 (-1) on Friday. As of 12:30 p.m., the projected cut is -2, but that's expected to move to -3 or -4 as the afternoon waves start.

DeChambeau, who shot a -23 in last year's tournament, also had a new caddie on the bag Thursday after he said he and his original caddie, Tim Tucker, parted ways.

No Laying Up, the golf podcast, reported that Tucker quit. He was on the bag during the practice rounds of the tournament.

