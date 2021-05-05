Watch
Browns take chance on Malik McDowell, DT with troubled past

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 05: Defensive lineman Malik McDowell of Michigan State participates in a drill during day five of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Posted at 9:42 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 21:42:19-04

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are giving Malik McDowell the chance to revive an NFL career stopped by some serious legal trouble.

A second-round pick from Michigan State in 2017 by the Seattle Seahawks, McDowell was sentenced to 11 months in jail in 2019 for several offenses, including the assault of a Michigan police officer who couldn’t subdue the 6-foot-6, 295-pounder despite using a Taser.

McDowell suffered a head injury in an ATV accident three months after being drafted and never played for the Seahawks. Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry said the club has done “extensive work” on McDowell over the past two months and is comfortable signing him.

