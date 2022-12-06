'Bring it on.' Could Michigan play Ohio State in the College Football Playoff?

(WXYZ) — The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines took care of business and solidified their spot in the College Football Playoff on Saturday night. They beat the Purdue Boilermakers 43-22 in the Big Ten Championship.

Both Georgia and Michigan finalized their spots in the College Football Playoffs at No. 1 and No. 2 by winning their conference championships. The same can't be said for No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC – both teams that lost their championship games this weekend.

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will unveil their final rankings on Sunday at 12 p.m., and it's not clear who will take the No. 3 and No. 4 spots.

Ohio State is currently fifth in the rankings with an 11-1 record, followed by Alabama (10-2), Tennessee (10-2) and Penn State (10-2). TCU now has a 12-1 record and USC has an 11-2 record with the losses.

Many projections have TCU remaining at No. 3 despite the loss, and then the Buckeyes moving into the No. 4 spot. If that's the case, Michigan would take on TCU on New Year's Eve and Georgia would play Ohio State.

However, there is a chance Ohio State could jump TCU and move to the No. 3 spot, which would set up a rematch between the Wolverines and Buckeyes from a few weeks ago.

"Please, please. Bring it on," Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy said on the potential matchup. "I mean that would be truly a blessing if we get a shot to play those boys again."

Michigan beat the Buckeyes on 45-23 on Nov. 26, dominating Ohio State, who were ranked ahead of the Wolverines at the time.

Either way, we'll know who Michigan plays by Sunday afternoon.

The Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl are the sites of the College Football Playoff semifinals this year, with the games at 4 p.m. or 8 p.m. on Dec. 31.

The College Football Playoff final will be on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles