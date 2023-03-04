Watch Now
Brad Holmes talks offseason QB plans for Lions at NFL Combine

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes is seen on the field before an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 10:37 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 22:37:16-05

Lions general manager Brad Holmes answered questions at the NFL Combine about the possibility of drafting a quarterback.

“We’ve had these open, transparent conversations. We’re happy with Jared (Goff), he’s our starter, but we need to add some pieces in that room overall,” Holmes told GMFB.

Holmes said at the end of the season he never deemed Jared Goff as a bridge quarterback.

"Jared has proven to everybody that he is the starting quarterback for us," Holmes said in January.

The Lions have two first round picks, and Nate Sudfeld is no longer going to be under contract. They could add a backup through the draft, but it's unlikely they'll do so early.

"Jared is our starter, is our guy," Holmes said at his Combine press conference.

