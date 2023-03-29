Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell share their side of the Jamaal Williams contract story

(WXYZ) — Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell shared the Lions' side of the Jamaal Williams contract story.

"We wanted Jamaal back and it just didn't work," Holmes said at the league's annual meetings in Phoenix.

"(We) didn’t really even really consider another running back higher than that amount of resources that we set aside for Jamaal. Business happens and you know, that’s part of this business. It just didn’t work," Holmes added.

The Lions ultimately signed David Montgomery.

"We tried, but when the market crystallized and it got to a point where David was in play, kind of within the range of resources that we had set aside, that’s when we went ahead and went forward with David, which we’re extremely excited about," Holmes said.

