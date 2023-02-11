Bogandovic's 32 lead Pistons to double OT win over Spurs

DETROIT (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 10 of his 32 points in overtime and the Detroit Pistons beat the San Antonio Spurs 138-131 in double overtime on Friday in a matchup of two of the NBA's worst teams.

San Antonio, which lost its 11th straight game, led 125-121 after Devonte' Graham hit his sixth 3-pointer of his Spurs debut with 18 seconds left in the first overtime.

However, Bogdanovic hit a jumper and Isaiah Livers stole the inbounds pass. Bogdanovic, who missed a short jumper at the end of regulation, was fouled with 13.2 seconds left. He made both free throws, and the Spurs couldn't get off a shot before the buzzer.

Detroit has the worst record in the Eastern Conference. San Antonio is slightly above Houston in the West and both are on pace to share the best odds to win the lottery and the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Livers hit a 3-pointer to give the Pistons a 132-131 lead with 1:54 left in the second overtime, and Isaiah Stewart's follow shot made it a three-point game. Graham missed a 3-pointer, and Bogdanovic clinched the game from the free throw line.

Jalen Duren had a career-high 30 points and 17 rebounds for the Pistons and Stewart added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Graham, acquired at the trade deadline, had 31 points. Zach Collins had 29 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out in the first overtime.

Both teams were short-handed because of trade-deadline moves. James Wiseman, acquired for Saddiq Bey, wasn't available for Detroit with that four-team trade still pending, while Khem Birch didn't play for San Antonio after being picked up in the Jakob Poetl trade.

Duren had 21 points and nine rebounds to help the Pistons build a 91-83 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The Spurs got within 96-92, but Bogdanovic hit back-to-back jumpers to move the margin back to eight.

Duren missed three of four free throws, allowing the Spurs to cut the lead to 103-99 with 5:48 left, and Graham's fifth 3-pointer tied it at 107 with 3:21 left.

TIP INS

Spurs: Doug McDermott missed the fourth quarter with a sore right Achilles' tendon. ... San Antonio led by as many as 16 points in the first half, but fell behind before taking a 54-53 lead into the intermission. Collins had 10 points and five rebounds in the half.

Pistons: Detroit signed Stanley Umude to a 10-day contract on Friday. Umude was averaging 12.8 points and shooting 36.5% on 3-pointers for the Motor City Cruise, Detroit's G-League affiliate.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Visit the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Pistons: Visit the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.