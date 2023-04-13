Blue Jays rally in 9th, beat Tigers in 10 on Springer's hit

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past Detroit 4-3 on Wednesday night, handing the Tigers their sixth consecutive defeat.

Toronto erased a two-run deficit in the ninth after reliever Trey Wingenter loaded the bases. He yielded a single to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., walked Matt Chapman and hit Daulton Varsho with a pitch.

Guerrero and Chapman scored on sacrifice flies from Whit Merrifield and pinch-hitter Alejandro Kirk off Chasen Shreve (0-1).

Springer’s single up the middle off José Cisnero scored automatic runner Danny Jansen, who advanced from second to third on Kevin Kiermaier’s sacrifice bunt.

Jordan Romano (2-0) pitched a hitless inning for the Blue Jays (8-4), who have won seven of eight. Kevin Gausman struck out 11 in eight innings.

Detroit took a 3-1 lead on Kerry Carpenter’s two-run homer in the seventh. Nick Maton also homered for the Tigers (2-9).

With warm weather in the Toronto area, the retractable roof was open at Rogers Centre. It was the earliest date the roof has ever been open for a game, the Blue Jays said.

