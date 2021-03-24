Blatter banned by FIFA a 2nd time for financial wrongdoing

GENEVA (AP) — Sepp Blatter has been banned for a second time by FIFA for financial wrongdoing.

The latest ban was announced seven months before the 85-year-old former president's first ban expires.

Blatter has recently been in poor health and was put in an induced coma for one week after undergoing heart surgery in December.

FIFA says its ethics committee banned both Blatter and former secretary general Jerome Valcke for six years and eight months for financial wrongdoing.

It relates to awarding themselves contractual bonuses worth millions of dollars.

According to The Associated Press, both men were charged under the FIFA code of ethics for conflicts of interest, receiving gifts, and breach of their duty of loyalty.

Both men also are facing criminal proceedings in Switzerland and deny wrongdoing, The AP reported.

According to The AP, Blatter will start serving the new ban when their current one expires in October.